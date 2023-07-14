The chief of the federal office overseeing an enormous expansion of high-speed internet connectivity visited West Virginia, one of the states that’s set to benefit most.
Alan Davidson, chief of the National Telecommunications and Information Administration, accompanied Senator Shelley Moore Capito and met with state officials including Gov. Jim Justice, Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael and West Virginia’s officials responsible for broadband connectivity.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/14/chief-for-federal-broadband-rollout-says-west-virginia-expansion-is-full-of-challenges-and-promise/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.