A Chicago man was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his role in a multi-state drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana in Parkersburg and elsewhere.
According to court documents and statements made in court, on Aug. 31, 2021, Floyd Dermonta Ramsey, 42, was riding in a vehicle while in possession of 98 pills containing fentanyl, just over 68 grams of cocaine, and approximately 3 pounds of marijuana that he intended to distribute to others. The vehicle was pulled over in Parkersburg by a trooper with the West Virginia State Police who searched the vehicle and seized the controlled substances.
Ramsey was delivering the drugs to the residence of co-defendant Carlo Ramsey as part of a months-long conspiracy to distribute various controlled substances in Parkersburg. Months of surveillance by law enforcement officers established that Floyd Ramsey was a supplier of various controlled substances to the conspiracy, which he would regularly transport or arrange to have transported by others into the Parkersburg area from Chicago.
Floyd Ramsey pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and marijuana and has a long criminal history that now includes six felony convictions.
Wednesday’s sentencing is the latest result from a nearly year-long investigation dubbed “Long Time Coming.” Co-defendants Carlo Ramsey, Era Dawn Corder, Ambera Roberts, Matthew Edward Depew, and Robert Sanders Jr. previously pleaded guilty to felony charges in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia. Roberts was sentenced to one year and six months in prison. Depew was sentenced to five years in prison. All other defendants are awaiting sentencing. The investigation also resulted in more than a dozen arrests on state criminal complaints in Wood County.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver Jr. imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe prosecuted the case.