The West Virginia State Police Oak Hill detachment in conjunction with the Commission on Drunk Driving Prevention will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Thursday, July 28.
The purpose of the checkpoint is to prevent and deter impaired driving.
The sobriety checkpoint will be located in Fayette County on U.S. 60 near Hico, close to the Nuttall Fire Department. The sobriety checkpoint may be moved to an alternate location if the primary location becomes unsafe due to traffic congestion of if a hazardous or otherwise unsafe situation arises.
The sobriety checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. and conclude at midnight. Motorists who wish to avoid the sobriety checkpoint may take an alternate route of travel.
