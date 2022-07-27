The Beckley Police Department will conduct a DUI sobriety checkpoint from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 30, on Second Street at Thornhill Courts in Beckley.
An alternate location will be Johnstown Road at Jefferson Street.
The checkpoint will be supported by roving DUI patrols throughout the evening and night.
According to the press release, "Officers will be looking for impaired drivers, underage drinking and those driving on suspended or revoked driver's licenses. The purpose of the DUI checkpoint is to deter impaired driving and to educate the public about the dangers and consequences of operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Law enforcement encourages everyone to buckle up and designate a sober driver if consuming alcohol. Please Drive Safe."
The Southern Regional Highway Safety Program will fund the DUI checkpoint.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.