A Charleston woman was sentenced Monday to three years and 10 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for participating in a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in Kanawha County.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Angie Lane Harbour, 40, was a drug courier for a methamphetamine distribution organization operating in and around Charleston. On August 4, 2021, Harbour was driving co-conspirators Brian D’Angelo Terry and Brittany Frances Gilbert back to West Virginia from a resupply trip to Columbus, Ohio, when they were stopped by police in Cross Lanes. Police seized approximately 1 pound of methamphetamine from the vehicle.

Harbour pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, and is one of 17 defendants charged as a result of the investigation.

Terry and Gilbert have also pleaded guilty.

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joshua Hanks prosecuted the case.

