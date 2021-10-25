From devastating floods and deadly heat waves to the health and economic cost of inaction, climate change already deeply affects West Virginia communities and the planet worldwide. On Saturday, Oct. 30, from 1 to 2:30 p.m, the WV Climate Alliance hosts a “Halloween Rally for Climate Action” on the Byrd Federal Courthouse Building plaza, 300 Virginia St. E., in Charleston WV. The goal is to let Sen. Joe Manchin hear a variety of West Virginian voices, urging him to stand behind strong climate legislation.
One of the world’s prominent climate scientists, Dr. Michael E. Mann, director of the Earth System Science Center at Pennsylvania State University, will address the rally virtually. Mann had this to say in advance of the event:
“Climate change is the defining battle of our time. And West Virginians are on the front lines, with the devastating and deadly climate change fueled floods they have endured in recent years. They need Senator Joe Manchin to be on their side, fighting for meaningful climate action, rather than simply doing the bidding of powerful polluters.”
The rally also feature Rev. Ron English, director of the NAACP Charleston WV chapter; Angie Rosser, executive director of the WV Rivers Coalition; Pam Nixon, chair of the Charleston branch of the NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee; WV House of Delegates member Evan Hansen; Dr. Bill Reger-Nash, retired professor in West Virginia University’s School of Public Health; and Rev. Jeffrey Allen, director of the WV Council of Churches.
Music will be provided by Ron Sowell, Minor Swing and Proper. There will also be a climate action opportunity, a photo booth and more. Halloween costumes are welcome at this family-friendly event. Masks encouraged and provided to prevent the spread of Covid-19.