Two Charleston men were arrested in Fayette County after they were found to be in possession of heroin and meth during a traffic stop.
The incident occurred over the weekend in the Falls View area while a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was on a routine patrol, according to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.
The deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction.
A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of heroin and methamphetamines, as well as a firearm.
As a result, Scotty King and James Gravely, both of Charleston, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.
King was also charged with prohibited person in possession of firearms.