Two Charleston men were arrested in Fayette County after they were found to be in possession of heroin and meth during a traffic stop.

The incident occurred over the weekend in the Falls View area while a deputy with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department was on a routine patrol, according to information from Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley.

The deputy pulled over a vehicle for a traffic infraction.

A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded a large quantity of heroin and methamphetamines, as well as a firearm.

As a result, Scotty King and James Gravely, both of Charleston, were each charged with possession with intent to deliver narcotics and conspiracy to commit a felony.

King was also charged with prohibited person in possession of firearms.

