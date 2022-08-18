Douglas Johnathan Wesley, 33, was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for his participation in a foiled Fourth of July 2021 murder scheme.
A federal jury found Wesley guilty of being a felon in possession of a firearm on May 26.
Evidence at trial established that Wesley was one of four men who armed themselves at a Rand residence on July 4, 2021, and drove to Charleston’s West Side where they intended to shoot another man.
Alerted to the plot, police in marked cruisers converged on the area. The four men abandoned their vehicle in a Lee Street parking lot due to the increased police presence.
Law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on the vehicle and recovered four loaded firearms. The jury found Wesley possessed one of those firearms, a Sig Sauer, Model SP2022, .40-caliber pistol.
Wesley had two prior felony convictions for first-degree robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
l l l
Brian Martell Smith, 42, of Detroit, Mich., pleaded guilty Wednesday to being a felon in possession of a firearm, and to possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated, or altered serial number.
According to court records, on October 11, 2021, law enforcement officers encountered Martell at Marcum Terrace apartments in Huntington. Martell admitted to possessing a Lorcin L9MM 9mm pistol that he threw away while attempting to flee from the officers, who recovered the firearm.
Martell further admitted that the firearm’s manufacturer serial number had been altered.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on November 21 and faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.