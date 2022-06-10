A Charleston man was sentenced Friday to 10 years in prison for distributing methamphetamine, distributing cocaine base, also known as “crack,” and possessing with intent to distribute over 400 grams of methamphetamine and over 80 grams of crack.
Michael Andrew King Jr., 35, was found guilty by a federal jury following his August 2021 trial. He also faces five years of supervised release following his prison sentence.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, King distributed methamphetamine to an individual in Montgomery on Jan. 4, 2019. Three days later, King distributed crack to that same individual in Montgomery. On Feb. 2, 2019, King was in Cleveland, Ohio, and placed over 400 grams of methamphetamine and over 80 grams of crack in a female’s vehicle without her knowledge. King arranged for the female to follow him back to Charleston that same day. Law enforcement conducted surveillance of King as he followed the female’s vehicle and, after a traffic stop of both vehicles, seized the methamphetamine and crack that King had previously placed in the female’s vehicle.