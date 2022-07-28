Jonathan Gregory Bush, 39, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to eight years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
According to court records, Bush was a member of a multi-state methamphetamine distribution organization operating in and around Charleston. Bush admitted that he obtained large quantities of methamphetamine in Decatur, Ga., and distributed them in and around Charleston during the spring and summer of 2021. On July 19, 2021, law enforcement officers tracked Bush from Charleston to Decatur where they observed him meet with his supplier, co-defendant Ramon David Alston.
After following Bush a short distance from Alston’s residence, officers stopped the vehicle and seized 913 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
