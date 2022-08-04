Re'Shaun Lamonte Wilborne, 36, of Charleston, was sentenced Thursday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court records, Wilborne admitted he possessed a 9mm caliber handgun that Charleston Police officers found when they arrested him on July 20, 2021, on an active state drug warrant.
Wilborne is prohibited from possessing a firearm because of his 2004 felony conviction in Fayette County Circuit Court for sexual assault involving a disabled female victim, and his 2017 federal conviction in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia for being a felon in possession of a firearm.
He also has a previous state court conviction for failing to register as a sex offender.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.