A Charleston man was sentenced Wednesday to six years and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distribution of fentanyl and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Curtis Givens, 52, admitted to selling several grams of fentanyl as well as two firearms, including a .32-caliber handgun, to a confidential informant on Nov. 10, 2020. Givens admitted that he sold the confidential informant an additional 14 grams of fentanyl on Nov. 18, 2020. Both transactions occurred at Givens’ residence on Charleston’s West Side.
Givens also brandished a firearm on July 7, 2021, while arguing with another person in view of a Charleston police officer who then immediately arrested Givens.
United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney L. Alexander Hamner prosecuted the case.