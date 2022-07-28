A Charleston man pleaded guilty Thursday to wire fraud, admitting to a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) of over $41,666 in Covid-19 relief loans guaranteed by the Small Business Administration (SBA) under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Malik Breckenridge, 26, of Charleston, applied for and obtained two PPP loans on behalf of his purported business, Malik Breck, between April 4, 2021, and Aug. 10, 2021. Malik Breck was not a registered business entity in West Virginia and was not engaged in substantial, legitimate business activity on or before Feb. 15, 2020.
Breckenridge admitted that he falsely stated that Malik Breck was established in 2014 and operating on Feb. 15, 2020. Breckenridge further admitted that he submitted a false Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Form 1040, Schedule C Profit or Loss from Business reporting that Malik Breck had earned $180,489 in gross income during 2019.
The CARES Act is a federal law enacted on March 29, 2020, designed to provide emergency financial assistance to the millions of Americans suffering the economic effects caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. One source of relief provided by the CARES Act was the authorization of forgivable loans to small businesses for job retention and certain approved expenses, through the PPP. Businesses must use PPP loan proceeds for payroll costs, interest on mortgages, rent and utilities.
A Florida lender processed both of Breckenridge’s PPP loan applications. Each loan totaled $20,833. Breckenridge admitted that he later applied to have both PPP loans forgiven even though he had not spent the loan proceeds on permissible business expenses. The SBA forgave the loans on Aug. 8, 2021.
“This is the first fraud conviction related to Covid-19 in the Southern District of West Virginia, and sadly, it probably won’t be the last,” said United States Attorney Will Thompson. “PPP funds offered a lifeline to small businesses during the pandemic, and this office is determined to hold accountable those who undermine these needed programs through fraud and abuse. This office will continue to prosecute those who take advantage of government programs that are designed to help people who are hurting.”
