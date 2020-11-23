Charleston Ballet cancels "Nutcracker"

Charleston — The Charleston Ballet has canceled another performance due to the continuing pandemic.
The annual performance of "The Nutcracker," previously scheduled in December at the Municipal Auditorium, is canceled. However, a selection of pieces from "The Nutcracker," including the Gingersnaps and the Children’s March, will be performed at the Charleston Town Center Mall on Black Friday, Nov. 27, at 11 a.m.
In the meantime, the company recommends a new performance of an original work inspired by Oskar Schlemmer’s Triadisches Ballet on the Huntington Museum of Art’s YouTube channel or the recently released short film "Stand Up and Dance," created by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Deborah Novak, on the Charleston Ballet’s YouTube channel.
The press release notes, "The Charleston Ballet thanks supporters and patrons as this difficult time is navigated. It is never an easy decision to cancel a performance, but the health and safety of the community and our dancers come first. The ballet asks for your continued support and help in getting art back on stage by social distancing and wearing masks!"
The Charleston Ballet, the Official West Virginia State Ballet, was formed in 1956 by Andre Van Damme. A Belgian native, Van Damme achieved great success as the first star dancer with the Royal Opera. His vision was to provide stage experience in a professional atmosphere for West Virginia dancers and create a greater appreciation for the art of ballet. That vision continues today under the artistic direction of Kim R. Pauley.