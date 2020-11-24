U.S. Air Force officials on Tuesday announced that the 130th Airlift Wing, at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base in Charleston, has been selected as a preferred alternative to convert to the C-130J-30 Super Hercules.
The announcement came from the secretary of the Air Force, Barbara Barrett. The 130th Airlift Wing was selected due to its ability to support the mission, economic factors, and environmental considerations.
"Today's announcement is fantastic news for the West Virginia National Guard and our entire state,” said Sen. Joe Manchin. "The West Virginia National Guard is exceptional and has worked tirelessly to ensure the 130th Airlift Wing in Charleston is the best home for the Air National Guard C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program.
"I am pleased to see their hard work pay off,” Manchin said. "This growing partnership will reap benefits for our entire state as the men and women of our National Guard are able to fulfill an expanded role with more capable and modern aircraft, and I know that our National Guard will continue to represent West Virginia well."
“The West Virginia National Guard is an exceptional force in West Virginia and continues to be recognized nationally for their excellence,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito. "The announcement today that the 130th Airlift Wing has been selected to become home to C-130J aircraft under the Air National Guard’s C-130J Recapitalization and Basing program is great news for not only our National Guard and Charleston, but also for the entire state of West Virginia.”
The 130th Airlift Wing has undergone several meetings and a site survey with National Guard Bureau representatives throughout the process, during which the team looked enterprise-wide to make a determination on the most viable options for potential basing locations. This deliberate and repeatable process uses criteria-based analysis and military judgment.
Currently, the 130th Airlift Wing operates eight C-130H3 Hercules model aircraft, which are more than 25 years old. The 130th Airlift Wing has had a C-130 mission since 1975 and has converted to numerous variations of the C-130 over the years.
The Wing maintains a mission capability rate on the C-130H3 that exceeds the Air National Guard standard and is currently the second best of all the ANG C-130H3 units. In addition, the unit’s strength and retention numbers are consistently one of the highest in the nation and the organization possesses modern infrastructure that would allow for the parking, operation, and maintenance of a larger aircraft such as the C-130J-30s, which would not require military construction dollars to be allocated to the unit, if selected.
The basing decision for the C-130J-30s will become final upon successful completion of the environmental impact analysis process.
The C-130J entered the inventory in February 1999 and boasts a noticeable difference of a six-bladed composite propeller coupled to a Rolls-Royce AE2100D3 turboprop engine. The C-130J brings substantial performance improvements over all previous models. The C-130J-30, a stretch version with a 15-foot fuselage extension, increases capabilities to include speed, numbers of pallets, and personnel that can be airlifted, and maximum payload capacity.