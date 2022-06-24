A new nonprofit charity event will be coming to the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean on Aug. 19 and 20, featuring a performance by the southern rockers The Marshall Tucker Band and an opportunity to experience the Summit – all to help raise funds for individuals suffering from spinal and brain injury.
The Country Roads Grand Bash is being coordinated by Mission for Miracles, a Morgantown-based nonprofit.
For the past eight years, Mission for Miracles held the All American Grand Bash in Morgantown, which pulled in crowds of up to 8,000 people. This will be its first year expanding out of Morgantown, bringing the festivities to Beckley.
“We tell people all the time,” stated John Throckmorton, president and cofounder of Mission for Miracles, “have fun, make a difference, and win big, and that’s sort of what our motto here is. You can come out and enjoy yourself for the day and give yourself the possibility to win some big prizes, and also help the families and organizations that we support.”
The bash will start off on Friday with the Experience the Summit event, offering opportunities for hiking, trail rides, zip lines, fishing, skeet shooting and more. There will also be a cash prize raffle, and the day will be finished with The Marshall Tucker Band concert.
On Saturday, $650,000 worth of prizes will be given out. Among others, prizes include a Ford Bronco, a Harley-Davidson Iron, a Jeep Wrangler, trips to Disney World and Wyoming Dude Ranch, and 60 different guns. If you can’t make it to the drawing though, you do not have to be present to win.
Proceeds from the event will not only be helping support Missions for Miracles, but will also raise money for nonprofits such as PACE Enterprises, an organization which helps disabled people obtain jobs, and the Hoss Foundation, which helps families facing hardships due to traumatic injury, illness or financial crisis.
“To be honest with you,” stated Bobby Nicholas, director of business development of the organization, “anytime you do a first of anything, you’ve got to get the residents in the area familiarized with your event. That’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to raise excitement for the event and educate folks down here that there are events like this.
“For those people who have not been to the Bechtel reserve,” he continued, “it is unbelievable, one of a kind in the entire world to see what they’ve done up there. Just for the experience, come to the Summit and see what they’ve done up there. And the potential for this area as far as economic growth is just unbelievable.”
The event coordinators have plans to make this a recurring event as well as plans to find new nonprofits in the area to collaborate with.
For pricing as well as additional information regarding the event, visit countryroadsgrandbash.com.