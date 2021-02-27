Devon Lamar Lockridge, 34, of Detroit, Mich., was sentenced to five years in prison for possessing with the intent to distribute more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, charged as a result of a traffic stop in Beckley.
“After being caught in Beckley with approximately 800 grams of meth and 46 grams of heroin, this Detroit drug dealer will spend five years in federal prison,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart.
Lockridge was a passenger in a taxi in Beckley that was pulled over by police for speeding. During the traffic stop, Lockridge admitted to have been smoking marijuana. A drug-detecting canine also indicated to the presence of controlled substances in the taxi.
During a search of the taxi, officers found the methamphetamine and heroin in a bag belonging to Lockridge.