As several states move to loosen Covid guidelines in light of the rescinding wave of Omicron cases, schools are going under similar protocol review, especially in regard to mandatory mask wearing.
In West Virginia, school officials are being given mixed signals from state and local leaders, which makes navigating a complicated issue that much more challenging.
Since lifting the statewide mask mandate in June 2021, Gov. Jim Justice has left it to local communities and school boards to decide their own policies in regard to masks.
As a stipulation to the governor issuing an executive order that dropped the mask mandate, private businesses and school systems are allowed to enact their own policies separate from what their communities may decide.
For schools, the decision has been left to local school boards, being advised by both their superintendents and county boards of health. At least for now.
A bill making its way through the West Virginia Legislature, called the Parent and Student Health Rights Act, seeks to take that decision-making power away from superintendents and school boards and give it instead to parents.
According to a recent article from MetroNews, Gov. Jim Justice has yet to say whether or not he would sign such a bill.
“We’re going to continue to watch it as it goes through and we’ll see what the final outcome comes out to be,” Justice said. “I’m not for mandating masks in school.”
But the governor has also said that he favors local control, for school boards to make decisions about their particular school district.
In addition to preventing schools from enacting mask mandates, the proposed legislation would also restrict Covid testing requirements and quarantines in schools.
According to the West Virginia Department of Education website, the majority of school boards in West Virginia have some type of mask policy in place.
Many counties have chosen to rely on data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources to decide on a weekly basis whether or not masks will be required in schools.
Summers County Schools Superintendent David Warvel said his school board voted in the fall to base mask decisions on the WV DHHR map, which assigns each county a color based on designated transmission levels.
Warvel said he takes a look at the maps on Friday and based on what’s there, a decision is made and then finalized by 3 p.m. Sunday and is sent out to students and staff via School Messenger.
If the county is green (low transmission level) or yellow (moderate transmission level), Warvel said masks are not required, except on school buses.
If the county rises to the level of gold, orange or red, which are the higher of the five levels, masks will be required.
“That's what our board approved in the fall and at this point in time, there's no change,” he said. “We can change it or lift it completely but at this point in time, it hasn't been brought up to do anything, but you never know.”
WV DHHR’s map currently has Summers County in orange.
However, new guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education recommends that schools should look to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for data regarding transmission rates.
Attempts by The Register-Herald to reach officials with the West Virginia Department of Education as to the reason behind this recommendation have been unsuccessful.
Greenbrier County Schools Lead Nurse Paula McCoy said she suspects it had something to do with the unreliability of the WV DHHR color-coded Covid map.
“... I would imagine it is because the WV DHHR Covid map is changed retroactively,” she said. “For instance, the numbers that are there today regarding percent positivity will show up differently in two days. It does not hold true historically.”
McCoy said Greenbrier County uses the same system as Summers County to dictate its mask policy for schools.
The map displayed on the WV DHHR website indicating whether the transmission rate of Covid is high or low in a specific county has come under scrutiny many times for its unreliable figures and changing guidelines.
As it stands now, the majority of counties in West Virginia are in the gold category, which is situated directly in the middle of the five categories.
Only one county is red and four counties are green.
This is vastly different from the CDC’s maps which, as of Thursday, had every county in West Virginia as well as the majority of counties across the U.S. in red.
McCoy said individuals regularly come to Greenbrier County Board of Education meetings asking for the mask mandate to be lifted altogether, but that demand is opposite of the advice given to the school by health professionals.
“We have individuals that usually come to our board meetings just about every month, and usually the majority of those people are expressing that they would like the mask mandate to be lifted,” she said. “But the (health care) professionals in our community send emails and call asking that we continue our mask mandate because the community spread does continue to be so high in our county.
“But the superintendent and myself, we watch the numbers closely. We are trending in a very good direction right now and I think if that continues, then the board is going to revisit the mask policy, perhaps even at the next board meeting.”
For a short time last year, Greenbrier County had a countywide mask mandate instituted by the county’s board of health. It was removed a month later by the Greenbrier County Commission, citing a drop in case numbers.
WV DHHR’s map currently has Greenbrier County in orange.
With guidelines that can and do change, Monroe County School Superintendent Joetta Basile said school district officials have learned to adapt.
Basile said the school year started with a mask policy based on the WV DHHR map. However, the district changed to an all-around mask mandate when the state Department of Education updated its quarantine policy and exempted those wearing masks.
In January, Basile said the Monroe County Board of Education voted to return to its previous mask policy which is based on the WV DHHR map.
“Every decision that's been made since Covid has been brought about has been in the interest of keeping students and employees safe,” she said. “Things have changed multiple times along the way, and we've done the best that we can to change with it.”
WV DHHR’s map currently has Monroe County in orange.