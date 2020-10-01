Because of a maintenance issue at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Meet the Candidates event is being moved to Tamarack.
The candidate forum is Tuesday, Oct. 6, beginning at 7 a.m. with a welcome and introductions.
Registration and candidate booths open at 6:30 a.m.
“We feel it is important to give constituents the opportunity to meet their local candidates and learn about their positions on major issues prior to the general election on November 3rd,” said Heather Ouimette, chairperson for the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs committee.
The event will be moderated by Jay Quesenberry, Raleigh County administrator, and the media panel will consist of J. Damon Cain, editor, Beckley Newspapers; Dave Kirby, morning news anchor, News Talk WWNR; Keith Thompson, senior account executive, WJLS Radio; Anna Saunders, reporter, WOAY TV; Annie Moore, Capitol Beat reporter, WVVA TV; and Riley Phillips, evening anchor, WVNS TV 59 News.
“Covid-19 is top of mind for our organization and CDC protocols will be our top priority during our candidate forum,” said Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. "The Chamber’s Board of Directors and staff are committed to providing a safe event for our community.”
Rotellini reports that the ballrooms at Tamarack will be set up with well-spaced theater-style seating in order to physically distance all candidates and attendees. Face coverings will be required and all attendees will be temperature checked before entering the venue.
Rotellini asks everyone who plans to attend to make a personal health assessment before leaving home for the event.
“Those who feel safer at home will be able to watch the event live on the BRCCC Facebook page or listen live at WJLS News Network 560AM, 104.1FM, 95.7FM or wjls.com and WWNR News/Talk 620AM, 101.1FM or wwnrradio.com,” Rotellini said.