Change in flight schedule blamed for dip in passengers

MAXWELTON — Having seen passenger counts sharply rise in May and June, Greenbrier Valley Airport’s enplanement numbers in July are tapering off, and Director Brian Belcher pinned the blame squarely on an unexpected change in flight schedules.
Reporting to the Greenbrier County Airport Authority (GCAA) at a Tuesday afternoon meeting, Belcher said Skywest Airlines, which operates federally-subsidized commercial flights for United Airlines at Greenbrier Valley, changed the Maxwelton airport’s flight schedule at the beginning of July. With the adjustment, the final departures of the day now take place at the late hour of 7:30 p.m., creating problems for people who need to catch connecting flights at Washington’s Dulles Airport.
Dulles is one of two destinations for Skywest flights out of Greenbrier Valley, the other being Chicago’s O’Hare Airport. The schedule change has less of an impact on the Chicago-bound passengers, due to the time zone difference, Belcher said.
He noted that Skywest’s August schedule has already been released and includes the same troubling late departure that has led to a drop-off in Greenbrier Valley’s enplanements.
“Our numbers have been so strong; I don’t know why they would give us a worse schedule,” Belcher said, promising that he would speak with airline officials to get to the bottom of the situation.
Fuel sales, however, continue to hold steady and promise to rise further, the airport director said. Sales in June were at their highest since 2007 for that month, Belcher reported, adding that this month’s figures may be better than sales logged in the past two Julys.
If fuel sales remain consistent, the airport will be able to pay off the debt from construction of its new fuel farm within six or seven years, Chief Financial Officer Martha Livesay calculated.
— Email: talvey@register-herald.com