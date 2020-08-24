Chambers named "Distinguished West Virginian"

A former Beckley Common Council member will be presented the prestigious "Distinguished West Virginian" award at the Raleigh County Board of Education meeting Tuesday evening, Raleigh BOE officials confirmed.
The award, which is the highest honor that can be conferred by the governor, was created to recognize those who have significantly contributed to West Virginia or West Virginians and who have brought honor to the state.
Madrith Chambers, 84, is being recognized for her years of work in the city in human rights, community building, law enforcement, youth support and education.
Raleigh BOE member Marie Hamrick, who had spoken with Gov. Jim Justice about Chambers' achievements during the selection process, said on Monday that Chambers deserves the award.
"I was very proud to talk with Governor Justice about her receiving this award," she added. "It is so deserved for her lifetime of work for her community."
Chambers served on Beckley Common Council for 12 years. During her time as a representative of Ward V, Chambers served as chair of the Human Rights Commission and launched the initiative to annex the Red Brush district into the city, ensuring fire, police protection and other city services for citizens in the predominantly minority neighborhood.
Observing that there was a lack of focus on youth activities in the city, she founded the annual week-long Kids Classic celebration, a city-sponsored event which caters specifically to young people with games, food, prizes and a parade.
Chambers, who has a degree in criminal justice, worked alongside Beckley Police Department to implement diversity training on the police force. She was the force behind the creation of the community policing program, which placed satellite police departments in city neighborhoods.
In 2016, then-mayor Bill O'Brien awarded Chambers a key to the City of Beckley.
Chambers has stayed involved in community endeavors well into her eighth decade, focusing recently on education and working with district school officials to bring a planned $8.9 million elementary school to Ward V.
"Madrith has always been an advocate for education," Hamrick said. "She has worked diligently to get a new school building for her community, on the site of the old Stratton High School."
Chambers graduated from the all-black Stratton High School in the same year that the U.S. Supreme Court desegregated American schools with the Brown v. Board of Education ruling. The historic Stratton high school currently serves as Stratton Elementary School, but Chambers worked with Raleigh BOE members to build a new elementary school at the historic site in the future.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said Chambers has remained available to give direction to other city officials, when needed.
Rappold served on Council when Chambers represented Ward V.
"(She's) one of my very favorite people and fellow council member, for 12 years," the mayor said Monday. "We always looked at council matters from the same standpoint, and we still talk frequently.
"I rely on Madrith's lifetime of experience as a dedicated public servant and her friendship with (wife) Barb and me."
West Virginia Board of Education member Miller Hall, a former Woodrow Wilson High School principal and Raleigh BOE official, was an advocate for Chambers in the selection process.
Other recipients of the prestigious award are country music singer Brad Paisley and former Rainelle mayor Andrea Pendleton, who helped the town recover from a devastating 2016 flood.
Chambers said she was stunned and honored to receive news that she was being honored as a Distinguished West Virginian.
"It just warmed my heart," she said.
The award will be presented Tuesday evening during the regular meeting of Raleigh BOE.
Barbara Rappold will represent the city for the mayor, who will be at a council meeting.