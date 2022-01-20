Chamber's annual dinner expected to proceed as usual

Despite having served as president and chief executive officer of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce for just over two years, Michelle Rotellini has never been able to host the chamber’s signature annual dinner, until this year.
Rotellini was set to mark the chamber’s 100th year of holding its annual dinner with a large gala event planned for 2020, but that was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Then in 2021, the chamber was finally able to host the 100th anniversary but with a small luncheon for only the board of directors, award recipients and their families.
Although it’s not entirely known what the future will hold or how it will be impacted by Covid, Rotellini said the organization is moving forward with plans for its 101st Annual Dinner to be held on March 31 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“Not having the dinner for the past couple of years has sort of left a hole in the networking and camaraderie that we supply to our businesses,” Rotellini said. “This event brings everyone together to celebrate a business leader in the community who has really helped us to make progress, either in economic development or some other community projects.
“And when you can't come together to talk about that, you feel something's missing. So, for us, it just feels like we will be whole again, to be able to have our annual dinner.”
Rotellini, who is also a co-owner of The Dish Cafe, a popular farm-to-table restaurant in Daniels, said she’s had a chance to interact with many of the organization’s members during the chamber’s Business After Hours events but it’s not quite the same.
“The Business After Hours that we hold has provided an opportunity for me to network and talk with a lot of our members, but the annual dinner certainly will give me a much broader opportunity to see so many members in one room,” she said.
“We usually have about 600 guests at that event. So, after two years of transitioning from our old leadership, it will be really amazing to be able to be there with all of our member organizations and talk to them and get feedback about the values that we've been able to provide to them through Covid as we come back economically.”
For this year’s dinner, Rotellini said she plans to have about 400 guests so that social distancing will still be possible.
She added that the chamber has yet to finalize any decisions on what the safety requirements will be for those attending, including masks and social distancing, but those determinations will be made as the date for the dinner draws closer.
“We don't anticipate canceling it,” Rotellini said. “I think that we will definitely go with ‘The show must go on.’ But we will definitely leave ourselves enough space, so that we can maybe push our tables a little farther apart or put less people at our tables, those sorts of things ... We'll just have to see what it looks like when we get into March.”
Since the start of Covid in 2020, Rotellini said she has been encouraging her members to avoid handshakes as is traditional in the business world, a practice they will likely need to continue.
“A lot of people have gotten in the habit of fist pumping or elbow knocking instead of a handshake,” she said. “Here in West Virginia, where we're a very close-knit community, it was more often a hug than a handshake and I think that's tough for people to give up.”
During the dinner, two individuals will be featured
Tom Cochran, manager of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, will be honored as the 32nd recipient of the Community Leadership Award while Maj. Gen. (retired) James Hoyer will serve as the featured speaker.
Hoyer, who also serves as vice president for economic innovation for West Virginia University, has led the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force in response to multiple state emergencies, including the state’s response to the spread of Covid-19 and the state’s recovery from the 2016 flood event.
After serving three governors, Hoyer retired from service Feb. 1, 2021. As adjutant general, he provided command guidance to the West Virginia Army and Air National Guard of more than 6,500 citizen soldiers and airmen.
When looking for a featured speaker for the annual dinner, Rotellini said the goal is to find someone of significance who can best speak to what the chamber members are currently experiencing.
“Anytime that we go to a meeting, or a conference, or a dinner, we want to learn something,” she said. “We want to leave that event saying, ‘Wow, I didn't know that,’ or ‘Gee, I'm impressed.’ And that's why we selected (Maj. Gen. Hoyer) because we think that he's relevant, and that people will walk away from our dinner saying, ‘I'm glad I went. I learned something I didn't know.’”
Rotellini added that, given Hoyer's position, he knows better than most the struggles many business owners have faced in the wake of Covid.
“He’s someone that can be empathetic to what his audience is going through right now,” she said. “That's been his work, to help us navigate our economy, and prosper and be vibrant and recover. So I think he will be very relatable.”
A somewhat newer tradition is the awarding of the chamber’s Community Leadership Award, a tradition that was started in 1991 and has been given annually to the business leader or organization that has positively impacted the community through lifetime excellence in business leadership and community service.
Rotellini said the Community Leadership Award was something her predecessor Ellen Taylor helped start as a way to recognize “standouts in the community.”
“The chamber is a high-profile organization,” she said. “We have a large membership; we have a large distribution list. Usually, when the chamber comes out with a statement or a position or says something, people pay attention to us. So, we're in a great position to be able to honor someone ... It's almost as if we're obligated to do that because we have a voice and we can do that.”
Rotellini said this year’s recipient embodies everything that this award stands for.
“Tom (Cochran) just embodies exactly what our hope is for every single child born into this great state,” she said. “... With (Cochran’s) background, he can relate to what has been southern West Virginia. A coal miner’s son, who witnessed struggles of just having the bare necessities and relying on neighbors to help and he was smart enough to recognize that he needed to do something different.”
Cochran, a 1958 Shady Spring High School graduate, has a 24-year career with Raleigh County Memorial Airport, where he promotes the airport as a self-sustaining entity of economic development that supports commerce in southern West Virginia.
In addition to managing the airport, Rotellini said Cochran is always looking for ways to give back to his community and serves on many volunteer boards including Visit Southern West Virginia, Beckley Rotary Club, Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce and more.
“We just felt that it was hands down, no other person in this community, at this time and in this place, deserved to be honored more than (Cochran),” she said.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce 101st Annual Dinner is being sponsored by Beckley Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital.
Social hour for the annual dinner is scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Tickets for the event are $75 per person, and table sponsorships are available. To reserve, call Denise at the Chamber at 304-252-7328 or email denise@brccc.com.