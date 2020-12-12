Chamber's 19th edition Christmas ornament features Attar Center

Christine Kinder, extension agent at the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce, holds the 19th edition tree ornament under the dome at the Attar Center on Main Street in Beckley. The dome is featured on the tree ornament and the cover of the Chamber's 2020 Lifestyle Guide. Ornaments can be purchased for $15 each and are available now at the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Office. Past edition ornaments are available for $5 each and supplies are limited. For more information call 304-252-7328 or 1-877-987-3847 or email chamber@brccc.com(Rick Barbero/The Register-Herald)