Chamber's 19th edition Christmas ornament features Attar Center

Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will commemorate the Attar Center on Main Street with the 2020 "Treasured Scenes" limited edition ornament.
The ornament is the 19th edition of a unique series of tree ornaments the Chamber has created to preserve a different aspect of Beckley and Raleigh County.
The interior of the Attar Center is noted locally for its neo-classical architecture, including a stunning ceiling which appeared on the most recent cover of the Chamber's "Lifestyle Guide" magazine.
"When I stepped into the Attar Center last year for a meeting, I knew the amazing stained glass dome had to be featured on our cover of the Chamber's 'Lifestyle Guide,'" Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce CEO Michelle Rotellini said on Saturday. "It's one of the most beautiful and unique examples of Beckley's architecture in the early 1900s that I had ever seen."
Rotellini pointed out that the Attar Center also features a marbled staircase and crown molding.
"It had to be showcased," she said. "Not only on our magazine cover but also for our 2020 Collector's ornament."
Forward Southern West Virginia President Bill Baker recalled that the Attar Center was dedicated to the economic development of the region by Marz Attar, the founder of Highland Cellular, in 2000.
"It's a beautiful building," Baker agreed. "It's, probably, the most beautiful building in the city, and I think the Chamber made an excellent choice."
The history of the two-story, low-rise building is laid out in a marker that was placed on the building in January 2003.
According to the marker, Gen. Alfred Beckley, who founded the city, showed the location as land lot 29 on his 1838 map. In 1850, Rev. Matthew Ellison, founder of First Baptist Church of Beckley, built his home on the land.
Ellis heirs owned the land until 1902, when it was divided. In 1906, the lower section that fronted South Fayette Street became the site of the city's first theater, the Carter Opera House.
The upper lot that opened onto Main Street was acquired after 1902 by Raleigh County Bank. In succession, Beckley Hardware and Supplies, Gus Farris, Nicholas Rahall and Beckley National Bank owned the lot.
The neo-classical building was constructed by Beckley National Bank on April 19, 1924. At the time, the bank president was Joseph Luther Smith. Joseph Smith was the father of Gov. Hulett C. Smith and the grandfather of Beckley businessman Chad Hutchinson. Gov. Smith was the father-in-law of Chad's father, attorney and former state senator Paul Hutchinson of Beckley.
In 1962, Beckley Federal Savings and Loan Association, later known as Beckley Federal Savings Bank, acquired the building. The bank operated there until merging with the Bank of Raleigh in 1997.
Bank of Raleigh later became City National Bank.
"When the banks consolidated, City National didn't want the bank," recalled Baker. "Father Tom Acker was executive director of our organization.
"Marz Attar was on our bank board. He purchased the building and donated it to Forward Southern West Virginia," said Baker.
Attar, the founder of Highland Cellular, grew up in Vienna and Turkey and came to the United States in 1990 to study at the Harvard Business School of Harvard University in Boston, Mass.
He was a cellular pioneer in southern West Virginia, doing business as Cellular One and giving away cellular phones to many who otherwise would not have had one.
Attar, who lives in Green Sulphur Springs, is also a humanitarian. He founded the One Foundation, a nonprofit that aims to shift the culture from a paradigm of greed and poverty to one of compassion, altruism and love of one's neighbor.
In 2007, he said he was dedicating the rest of his life to restoring the old-fashioned values of "love, justice, peace and brotherhood" to the planet.
He quoted Christ's statement that "to whom much is given, much is required."
"Wealth is like water," he wrote. "(It) gets repugnant in stagnancy."
Attar said in 2007 that he saw sparks of hope in the leadership of Nick Joe Rahall of Beckley, who was then serving as a Democratic delegate in the U.S. Congress, and the late U.S. Sen. Robert C. Byrd, also of the Beckley area.
According to Baker, Sen. Byrd had played a role in creating the beautiful interior of the Attar Center.
"Father Acker then was friends with Sen. Byrd, and Sen. Byrd gave him the grant of about $375,000 to renovate it," said Baker.
The Attar Center Ornament is the 19th edition. Previous editions include Wildwood House (first edition), First Baptist Church (third edition) and Rahall Company Store (17th edition).
Last year, the ornament commemorated the Chamber's 100th year.
Chamber representatives report that the goal is to create a unique series of tree ornaments that depict a new theme each year. By doing so, they intend to preserve a different aspect of Beckley and Raleigh County.
This year's "Treasured Scenes" Limited Edition ornament is now available at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 245 N. Kanawha St., Beckley.
Ornaments can be collected each year for a series that may be enjoyed for many generations. They are sold on a "first come, first served" basis.
Ornaments are $15 each.
They are available at yhe Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Office. More information is available by calling 304-252-7328 or 1-877-987-3847 or by emailing chamber@brccc.com