Sen. Joe Manchin and representatives from his office will visit the office of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce on Monday to announce their partnership in the upcoming Job and Resource Fair 2023 to be held at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center on Friday, May 19.
In an effort to assist the Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce member businesses in recruiting employees for their businesses and in an effort to help residents of southern West Virginia communities learn about and find available job and career opportunities, the chamber leadership is planning and presenting, along with New River Community and Technical College, a job and resource fair.
Working in partnership with Manchin’s office, Goodwill Industries of Kanawha Valley and Workforce West Virginia, the chamber’s job fair will include features such as an online job fair, Interview areas, job placement information and resources area, resume assistance and more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.