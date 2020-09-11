The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce will have a "Meet The Candidates" forum on Tuesday, Oct. 6, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center arena with accommodations to meet mandates on the size of meetings during the pandemic.
Registration begins at 7 a.m. with the candidates taking the podium at 7:30 a.m.
“This is a local forum in the area that will give constituents the opportunity to meet their local candidates prior to the General Election on Nov. 3,” said Heather Ouimette, chairperson for the Chamber’s Governmental Affairs committee.
“The Chamber is recognized as the voice of business for issues affecting the economic well-being and quality of life in the area,” said Michelle Rotellini, president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “Our Meet The Candidates forum provides our local business community with an opportunity to learn about the candidates' positions on major issues before the Nov. 3 election.”
The spring version of the Meet the Candidates in the run-up to the June primary had to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The chamber is taking steps to meet Gov. Jim Justice’s mandates on the size of meetings, limiting attendance at the October event to 175 people, including media.
Also, masks will be required, social distancing will be observed and temperatures will be taken at the door.