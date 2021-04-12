With the City of Beckley inviting remote workers and downtown and tourism booming in southern West Virginia, the Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is asking local residents to volunteer to clean up the natural wonders in their backyard.
The Chamber is calling for volunteers during April, Chamber CEO Michelle Rotellini reported Thursday.
On Saturday, more than 45 volunteers met at the Little General in Cool Ridge to kick off the litter pick-up. Led by Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority Director of Education Sherrie Hunter, the group picked up trash in Cool Ridge.
Hunter led the volunteers in a pledge to "always be litter-getters and not litter bugs."
Litter Sweep supplies, including vests, bags and litter sticks, are provided for each sweep.
Volunteers may register for a sweep by contacting the Chamber at 304-252-7328.
The Chamber is looking for volunteers for the following litter sweeps:
• Piney Creek Watershed on Saturday, April 17, at 10 a.m.
Litter Sweep from YMCA Soccer Complex entrance to Cranberry Creek Bridge
Volunteers meet at YMCA Soccer Complex entrance area.
•Harper Road Beckley Litter Sweep on Monday, April 19, from 2 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers will meet at Kroger on Harper Road at 2 to 5 p.m.
Volunteers will work from the Shell station at Pikeview Drive to Warrenizing Cleaners on Neville Street.
• Downtown Beckley Cigarette Butt Sweep on Earth Day, April 22, from noon to 2 p.m.
Volunteers meet at Shoemaker Square to get supplies.