The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Leadership Beckley Program held a graduation luncheon and ceremony for the 2022 Class on Thursday at Beckley’s Historic Black Knight Municipal Park.
The graduation ceremony marks the completion of the fifth class of the Leadership Beckley Program, now with over 100 graduates completing the program.
Leadership Beckley is a multi-week program sponsored by Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce. This program was established to develop the leadership potential of selected individuals and prepare them for greater civic responsibility and involvement. This program provides a forum for future leaders to develop and connect in the Beckley-Raleigh County community and beyond.
With this graduation of the 2022 class there is a group of 100 members ready and willing to be involved in leading our community into the future. Some past graduates are already in positions of leadership and involvement with various businesses, organizations and groups here in our community, across our state and even around the world.
Visit https://brccc.com/leadership-beckley or email chamber@brccc.com or call 304-252-7328 for information about the Leadership Beckley Program.
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce is focused on collaborating with leaders to build a vibrant, sustainable and inclusive community.
