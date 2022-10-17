The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce’s Meet the Candidates its scheduled for this Thursday at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center at 200 Armory Drive in Beckley.
Registration and a breakfast open the program at 7 a.m.
The format this year has been adjusted to debate style with opposing candidates coming to their respective podiums and being asked the same two alternating questions from a panel of local media.
The candidates will be given one minute to answer each question and allowed another minute for a closing statement after the debate.
The debate gets started shortly after a welcome to those in attendance at 8 a.m. by Heather Ouimette, chairperson of the chamber’s governmental affairs committee.
The event comes a few days ahead of early voting in West Virginia which runs from Oct. 26 through Nov 5. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
The debate schedule and candidates who have agreed to participate are as follows:
8:15 am - United States House of Representatives 1st District
• Carol Miller, R-incumbent
● Lacy Watson, D
In West Virginia House of Delegates races:
8:20 am - 43rd District
● Christopher Toney, R-incumbent
● Candidate Joanna Vance, D
8:25 am - 44th District
● Candidate Todd A. Kirby, R
● Candidate Tony O. Martin, D
8:30am - 45th District
● Candidate Eric Brooks, R
● Candidate Christian Martine, D
8:35 am - Circuit Clerk
● Candidate Robert “Bob” McComas, R
● Incumbent Paul H. Flanagan, D
All candidates, whether opposed or unopposed, will be allowed a one minute closing statement after the debate. Candidates who have signed up for the speaking time are: Miller; Watson; Rollan Roberts, R, an unopposed incumbent senator; Jordan Maynor, R, an unopposed incumbent delegate; Brandon Steele, R, an unopposed incumbent delegate; Toney; Vance; Kirby; Martin; Brooks; Martine; McComas; Flanagan; and Dave Tolliver, R, an unopposed incumbent county commissioner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.