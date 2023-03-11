The Beckley Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Foundation is creating large murals to be painted on the two Interstate 64 bridge piers located in Glen Morgan along Beaver Creek at the entrance to Beckley from the south.
One of the main goals of the BRCCC Foundation is to work on the continual upgrading and improvement of “product” which is the community. With the designation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve, the foundation has made it a priority to improve the appearance of the community.
One way to improve the appearance of the community is to add public art, a release from the chamber states. A proliferation of arts projects in a community demonstrates an appreciation of creativity and diversity which can create the kind of quality of place that attracts others.
Learn all about the Glen Morgan Bridge Pier Project, the artists creating the murals and how you can get involved in improving the appearance of our community here https://brccc.com/brccc-foundation
● ● ●
The deadline for Conservation Stewardship Program (CSP) applications to be considered for funding this year is April 14.
Through CSP, USDA’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) helps farmers, ranchers and forest landowners earn payments for expanding conservation activities while maintaining agricultural production on their land. CSP also encourages adoption of new technologies and management techniques.
CSP is offered in West Virginia through continuous signups. The program offers an opportunity for both agricultural and forest managers to enhance their operations while adopting conservation activities that will refine work already completed. Practices and enhancements are available to improve resource concerns such as soil health, water quality, wildlife habitat, or reduce soil erosion. Whether you are looking to improve tree stands, plant cover crops, install pollinator habitat, establish riparian buffers, or incorporate enhanced grazing management activities, we can custom design a plan to help you meet those goals.
For additional information about CSP, contact your local service center or visit our website: http://www.nrcs.usda.gov.
● ● ●
washington
President Joe Biden is sticking with a blue-and-white color scheme for the exterior of the new version of Air Force One. The Air Force says the light blue on the new model of the modified 747s that transport the president will be a little bit deeper and more modern in tone than the robin’s egg blue on the aircraft currently in use. Boeing is currently modifying two of its 747-800 aircraft that will use the Air Force One call sign when the president is aboard.
