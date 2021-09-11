Ceremony in Oak Hill remembers 9/11

The 9/11 Memorial Committee of Fayette County, under the auspices of Spirit and Truth Ministries in Oak Hill, on Saturday conducted its 14th annual ceremony in Oak Hill in remembrance of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.
Lisa Tanner, of the memorial committee, said, "When we started this 14 years ago, the whole premise of our service was to remember the good things (such as patriotism and prayer that resulted in the aftermath of the horrible day). We want to bring that united back; that is our goal."
Saturday's event was emceed by Del. Kayla Kessinger, R-32nd District, and included a proclamation from Oak Hill Mayor Danny Wright, remarks from Bishop Sam R. Calloway Jr. of Spirit and Truth Ministries, prayer and recognition of first responders with lighting of candles, presentation of flags from the Fayette County JROTC, music, recognition of the military, a prayer for the city and state and country, and a moment of silence at 9:11 p.m.
Former State Sen. Mitch Carmichael, now the economic development secretary of the State of West Virginia but in 2001 a freshman member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, was the evening's speaker, and he said his main message Saturday "is going to about the unity that we felt after 9/11, 2001, and hopefully we can recall and continue that unity moving forward as we deal with the pandemic crisis and so forth. Let's remember what unites us in terms of what brings us together in America."
"Somebody says why are you all doing this; this is Oak Hill," Calloway said. "No planes hit Oak Hill. When you mess with any part of the United States, you mess with all of us. Can somebody say 'Amen?' We are one nation under God, united. (This ceremony) reminds us all of that day." Among others participating in the ceremony were Minister Heather Thompson, Elder Lloyd Galloway, musicians Gregg Boggs and Caden Carr, Chaplain Chris Gill and Col. Chris Selvey, Christa Haney, Dr. Ken Krimmel and Sara Tucker.