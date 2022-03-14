The Beckley Woman's Club is celebrating "Youth in Arts" month in March by featuring a variety of talented young people at its Tuesday meeting. This meeting, beginning at 6 p.m., is open to the public.
According to Club President Cindy Worley celebrating young artists in March is a long-standing tradition for the Woman's Club. "This month's gathering has always been dedicated to young artists," she said, "and the Woman's Club has been supporting arts in this community since its inception."
Worley said club members decided to open the meeting to the public so that more people could enjoy the talent on display.
Artists will include singers, pianists, guitar players and creators of visual arts from both Woodrow Wilson High School and Victory Baptist Academy.
Light refreshments will be served.
The Woman's Club clubhouse is located at 202 Park Avenue in Beckley beside Bobby Pruett Stadium. For more information, can contact Worley at 304-228-1852.