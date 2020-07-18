Back in the Stone Age, devoid of smart phones, boys gathered outside the original Woodrow Wilson High School before the first class to discuss three main topics — girls, cars, and the imminent state AAA basketball title for the Flying Eagles.
A fourth topic usually emerged on Monday mornings — the latest antics on WOAY-TV's wild and woolly "Saturday Night Wrestling" show.
Behind the mic was a pencil-thin young man with the unbelievable name of Shirley Love.
What made the show a source of comedy was not the staged bouts (a disclaimer of "pre-arranged entertainment" made clear it was all a show) but rather the audience interviews.
There was no seven-second delay to allow for censorship, so all remarks went immediately into households across the station's coverage.
For example, a prim, grayish woman who seemed to have been plucked from "The Andy Griffith Show" was asked if she was having a good time.
To Love's chagrin, she replied, "Sure am, except for that (a particular wrestler, a designated villain). He's a mean s.o.b."
Love became immensely popular and eventually parlayed that name recognition into a political career, as a state senator representing West Virginia's 11th District.
After United Press International collapsed in financial ruin, I landed at The Register-Herald, working in the newspaper's Oak Hill office. One day, Love popped into the door to buy a campaign ad.
"You're the man who anchored that old wrestling show," I said, after an introduction. "I bet you've heard that a million times."
"A million and one now," he deadpanned.
Immediately, I asked if he would submit to an interview, reliving the "Saturday Night Wrestling" show, but he demurred.
"One of these days," he said.
A few years later, I was covering the state Legislature full time. One morning, at a long interim committee meeting, Love walked in and informed me that he wanted a favor. What he wanted was a book about his life.
"Something I want to leave to my grandchildren," he explained. "Just a brief thing. Say, about 50- pages."
Without little consideration, I agreed but cautioned him, "If I do, it's going to be a novel-length book, starting with your birth and leading up to your present life."
Love agreed, and we spent many an hour after work with interviews, until finally there was a sufficient amount of his extraordinary life's details. In fact, it was Love's request for a book that inspired me to make my initial computer purchase. The result was "A Man Called Shirley," a chronicle of this amazing man's distinguished life. Finally, after all those years, an up-close look at the often-raucous wrestling event, where the volatile audience was at times on the verge of a riot.
Shirley was one of the more hardworking and conscientious lawmakers I ever covered, and a reliable source of news. A fervent defender of the Second Amendment and the rights of homeowners to protect hearth and home, he led the way for the Castle Doctrine, a safeguard against criminal charges when force is needed to repel invaders.
Each summer, my family stages a reunion at Little Beaver State Park. One year, Love was called on to seek God's blessings on the festivities. His prayer was one of Reagan-like eloquence. No surprise. Love was no small communicator himself.
Love and his lovely wife Audrey were popular with the family. Shirley spent much of the day greeting family and friends, and at one point, I pulled him aside and said, "Hey, Shirley, you don't need to campaign here. Half of these folks are from out of state."
Not to be outdone, he quipped, "But they might have relatives living here."
That was vintage Shirley. The man with the ever-present smile, easy-going manner, and a genuine love for all he met.
More could be said about his distinct personality and longtime service in the public sector.
It may sound cliched, but he will be sorely missed by all who knew him.