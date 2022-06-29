Celebrating the Fourth over a three-day holiday weekend

From a car show in downtown Beckley to hayrides in Wyoming County, from horseshoes and a pie baking contest in the little town of Pax to free ice cream before the fireworks show on Sunday in Montgomery.
All across southern West Virginia, people will have options to celebrate the nation’s independence over the three-day holiday weekend.
Raleigh County's weekend-long Independence Day celebration begins Saturday, July 2, with the popular fireworks show taking place after the West Virginia Miners baseball game at Linda K. Epling Stadium in Beckley.
The annual fireworks display at the ballpark will follow the Miners’ game against the Johnstown Mill Rats, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
Also on Saturday, Beckley Events is hosting a '70s and '80s themed car show at Jim Word Memorial Park on Neville Street beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Live music will be provided by the Quiet Enough band from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., and the Just For Fun Line Dancers will be making an appearance. Admittance to this event is free.
On Sunday, July 3, Lake Stephens will be offering its own fireworks show with the beach open from 5 p.m. through the show at 10 p.m. The Splash Pad, the Aqua Park and the Overlook will be closed for the day, but there will be plenty of areas to see the show including the beach, the dam and the water. A D.J. will get the show started at 5 p.m.
Regular beach and marina fees apply.
The city of Beckley’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show will take place at 9:30 p.m. on Monday and will be near the Beckley Little League and the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
“I hope everyone has a safe and fun weekend,” said Jill Moorefield, head of Beckley Events. "If you want to come out, all of our events are free. It'll be a great time, so come listen to some music, see some cars, and see some fireworks.”
In Wyoming County, Twin Falls Resort State Park is hosting a Fourth of July weekend of free activities.
On Friday, from 6 until 8 p.m., George Dome And The Trailer Park Poets will perform a music concert at the campfire circle.
On Saturday, from 6 until 9 p.m., The Switch will perform a rock concert at the campfire circle.
On Sunday, nature-based activities and hiking will be posted at the park.
And then on Monday from noon until 6 p.m., inflatables will be available. From 5 until 7 p.m., hayrides will begin at the campground store. And from 8 until 9:30 p.m., ghost stories will be shared at the campfire circle.
Up in Montgomery in Fayette County, the city will host its annual Fourth of July celebration on Sunday, July 3, from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Montgomery Community Center, 612 Third Ave. Willie D and No Regrets will perform and there will be free ice cream, popcorn and kids’ activities. Fireworks are set for 10 p.m.
In Pax, God and Country Day will be celebrated on Saturday, July 2, from 7 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. The town, in conjunction with its community partners, said God and Country Day 2022 will be its biggest and best event to date.
In addition to what the release says is one of the largest fireworks displays in the state, God and Country Day has events running all day. Included in the community-based activities will be contests for horseshoes and pie baking with prizes for the top winners. All events and meals are free and open to the public. Any questions in regard to God and Country Day festivities are to be directed to Town Hall at 304-877-2407.