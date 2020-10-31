MONTGOMERY — Federal legislators took a train trip into Montgomery for a special ceremony to help brighten a dreary Friday morning.
U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and U.S. Representative Carol Miller arrived in the city aboard the Amtrak Cardinal to join Mayor Greg Ingram in celebrating several public and private investments in the community. The primary focus of the morning was a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new Amtrak station platform.
Amtrak recently completed a $1.8 million investment in the city’s Amtrak station. Amtrak contracted with Enfield Enterprises and, with further aid from project manager Jacobs Engineering, to reconstruct the passenger boarding platform to bring it in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). A smooth concrete surface with raised tactile edge presents a safer and easier-to-navigate boarding surface and represents a marked improvement over the remnants from the previous platform, according to a press release. During the renovations, Amtrak also installed high-efficiency, high-powered platform lighting to improve safe boarding at night, reconstructed access stairs and ramps on both sides of the railroad and resurfaced the pedestrian crossing for access to neighborhoods on the south side of the tracks from downtown.
The pedestrian crossing allows students and staff of the new-to-the-area Mountaineer Challenge Academy, as well as other travelers, to more easily reach the Amtrak station.
“I have certainly come to appreciate the warmth and the welcome that I get every time I come to Montgomery,” said Derrick James, senior manager for government affairs for Amtrak. “You guys are moving things forward. We’re glad to be a part of that.
“We hope that the commitment that we’ve shown by investing $1.8 million in this station facility here demonstrates that we’re here to stay. We know that your congressional delegation (thank you Senator Manchin, Senator Capito and Congressman Miller) will hold us to that.
“We appreciate the challenge. We want to continue to be a provider of great service to the community as you guys move forward, bringing more jobs here and bringing the Mountaineer Challenge Academy here. We want to be the way that folks get here.”
“I was honored to ride the Cardinal train from Charleston to Montgomery today to celebrate the renovations made at the Amtrak station,” Manchin said in a press release. “The impact of Amtrak in our state cannot be understated.
“For generations, Amtrak has provided safe, reliable and affordable travel. In rural parts of our state — and most of our state is rural — Amtrak provides a vital transportation service. Today’s investment is evidence of Amtrak’s continued commitment to serving each and every West Virginian. I applaud this effort and promise you I will continue to do my part in Washington to protect the Cardinal line and ensure it is accessible for everyone for many years to come.”
During the ceremony, speakers acknowledged not only the Amtrak overhaul but also other recent positive occurrences in Montgomery, including Mountaineer Challenge Academy opening its doors on Oct. 11 to an inaugural class of 72 students. The Montgomery campus represents a southern expansion for the West Virginia National Guard’s previously existing Kingwood campus. Also, Ranger Scientific Corporation has announced its expansion into the former Montgomery High School building on 4th Avenue.
“The departure of West Virginia Tech was quite a blow to the community, but it helped us appreciate the assets that we had,” said Montgomery Mayor Greg Ingram. “The community came together and rolled up our sleeves to figure out where to go next.
“The investments by Amtrak, Mountaineer Challenge Academy, BridgeValley Community and Technical College and Ranger Scientific demonstrate that we’re heading in the right direction to attract more jobs to build our quality of life.”
“Things are happening here in Montgomery,” Capito said. “You’ve got the West Virginia Challenge Academy. We’ve got a new ramp and accessibility for Amtrak. This will mean a lot to the Challenge Academy with those students coming in and their families coming in to visit.
“We’re well-placed in appropriations and in transportation to be quite helpful.”
“The fact that the three of us are here shows how much we support Amtrak and what we have in this facility,” Miller said. “We’re working hard to re-invest in West Virginia, and this is just a prime example.”
“All of us fight for it every day in Washington to make sure we still have this service (Amtrak) in West Virginia,” said Manchin. “Put simply, the Cardinal allows West Virginians to access our great nation and allows visitors to come explore all that Almost Heaven has to offer.”
The investments by Amtrak are part of a full slate of station improvements and ADA upgrades in progress and planned across West Virginia. Elsewhere in the state, between 2018 and 2025, Amtrak will have, or plans to if sufficient federal funding is available, invested in station platform and ADA upgrades totaling almost $25 million. Another project is currently finishing up in Martinsburg.
The company has also begun construction on platform and station improvements at Charleston, Alderson and Hinton. Designs or construction are about to start at Thurmond, Prince, White Sulphur Springs, Huntington and Harpers Ferry.
Amtrak provides service to Montgomery on the Cardinal route. The Cardinal provides coach seats, private rooms and hot and cold food and beverage service both eastward and westward, to locales such as Charleston, Huntington, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, Chicago, White Sulphur Springs, Charlottesville, Washington, Baltimore, Philadelphia and New York City.
