Have you ever thought about the advantages of a small region like Beckley-Raleigh County, W.Va.?
A place like ours is overflowing with nice folks, colorful culture and plenty of outdoor adventure. It doesn’t take long to feel welcomed by our authentic hospitality, where people still make eye contact and smile while going about their day-to-day business. Combine that with outdoor recreation experiences such as world class whitewater rafting in the nation’s newest national park, golfing among championship courses, guided rock climbing, and culture-rich tours to make our little neck of the woods the perfect place to stay a while.
The New River Gorge region is frequented by some of the top adventure athletes in the world. Chris Sharma, rock climbing’s most legendary athlete, said the “Perfect Rock Climb” is in the NRG. We have the best single pitch rock climbing and bouldering on the East Coast with over 3,500 established routes.
Dane Jackson, the best whitewater kayaker in the world, routinely comes to the area for some of the greatest density of whitewater in the country with over 820 miles of river within a 50-mile radius of our city center.
Our mountains also make the perfect terrain for our local ski area, Winterplace Ski Resort, which offers downhill skiing and snowtubing.
But we’re not just about outdoor adventure. Here you’ll also find many unique small businesses, a growing college town, three major hospitals, several large manufacturers and over 50 non-profit community services that sustain our strong and diverse economy.
A new AEROready TM Community Certification and expansion of the Industrial Park at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport will make aerospace an essential component of the regional economy.
We boast several local restaurant options that source whole, fresh ingredients for their unique recipes. You can visit fan favorites like The Char, Dobra Zupas, The Dish Cafe, Georges’ Taps & Italian Grill, Pasquale’s and Tamarack Marketplace Grill for food that you’ll dream about! For house-made specialty juices, coffee and baked goods check out Kozy Farm’s Sweets, Beckley Blend, Coffee on Main, Hilltop Coffee and Jimmie’s Place.
It’s an amazing time for craft beer in southern West Virginia. Dobra Zupas and Weathered Ground Brewery are different style breweries that are all growing their varieties and production in our region.
Farmer’s markets are popular July through September, when our local growers set up at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway on Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
The fashion vibe is at your fingertips with several fun and unique boutiques offering everything from bohemian-style trends to high-end clothing and accessories. Check out Indie Sparrow Boutique, Southern Connection, The Shops at Glade Springs and the artisans at Tamarack Marketplace.
With cultural local attractions such as the Appalachian Festival, Beckley Art Center, Beckley Exhibition Coal Mine, Beckley Concert Association, Tamarack Fine Art Gallery, Theatre West Virginia and Wildwood House Museum, it’s no wonder the Smithsonian Magazine honored Beckley as one of the Top 20 Small Towns for Cultural Enrichment.
Beckley-Raleigh County, West Virginia, is the perfect place to relocate, become an entrepreneur, expand a business, work remotely or stick around to carry on the legacy of family roots. We are centrally located in the mid-Atlantic and only a half day’s drive from 50 percent of the U.S. population. When looking for big city life, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Richmond, Knoxville and Charlotte are all less than a four-hour drive from our region. All of this and more gives every reason to come on home to Beckley-Raleigh County and stay a while!