A Cedar Grove man pleaded guilty Thursday to federal drug crimes.
According to court documents, between May 29, 2018 and November 7, 2018, Danny Allen Hudson, 62, sold 30 mg quantities of oxycodone to a person who was working with law enforcement as a confidential informant on five separate occasions.
The drug sale occurred at his residence.
On November 20, 2018, officers executed a search warrant on Hudson’s residence. Inside the master bedroom, officers found a 30-06 rifle.
Hudson admitted to possessing that rifle, despite being a prohibited person because of two prior felony convictions.
Hudson pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of oxycodone and faces up to 20 years in prison when sentenced on February 24.