New River Community and Technical College is offering a CDL learner’s permit class along with Class A and Class B CDL courses at the college’s Advanced Technology Center in Ghent this fall.
Class A CDL classes will start on Aug. 30 and Nov. 1. The six-week courses provide 180 contact hours of training to prepare students for the driving test, and students can test on-site in the college’s truck on the last day of class.
Class B CDL class is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18. The four-day course gives students an opportunity to complete training and seat time to obtain the Class B CDL license with the school bus and passenger endorsement.
CDL A and B courses are held Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. with testing available on-site on the last day of class.
The CDL learner’s permit class will be offered on Oct. 25 to prepare eligible students to take the CDL learner’s permit exam.
CDL students must have a valid-unrestricted driver’s license for a minimum of two years and obtain a Class A or B CDL learner’s permit at least two weeks prior to the start of class.