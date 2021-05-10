Cathy Rennard new CEO at Carnegie Hall

The Board of Carnegie Hall, Inc. in Lewisburg has named Cathy Rennard as president/CEO effective May 10.
Rennard succeeds Sara Crickenberger, who has accepted a position at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine. The two have been working closely together to facilitate a seamless transition of leadership.
“I am happy to welcome Cathy Rennard to the Carnegie family,” said Jim Umberger, chair of the Hall’s board of directors. “She brings a new, vibrant energy to the Hall, continuing our mission of Bringing the Arts to Life!”
Rennard, who has a bachelor of science degree from Liberty University, brings a comprehensive background of leadership, program development, and staff and volunteer management honed during her tenure as a member of the executive leadership team of Rhema Christian Center, general manager of Power 95.3 Heart Healthy Radio, and owner of Designer Selections, Inc. and Cathy Rennard Interiors. Since 2016, Rennard has served West Virginia Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (WV VOAD) in spearheading disaster response and recovery from the historic “Thousand Year Flood” with oversight of case management, construction, volunteer management, data, and reporting. Most recently Rennard has been engaged in statewide pandemic response, grants management, and public relations as WV VOAD’s outreach director.
The Greenbrier County native is an avid participant in community service and has served on multiple boards including the Greater Greenbrier Long Term Recovery Committee as case management chair, Faith Broadcasting Corporation as secretary/treasurer, Main Street White Sulphur Springs as vice president and is a past president of the Shepherd Center of Greenbrier Valley. Rennard is active in the White Sulphur Springs chapter of Rotary International.
“While it has been a distinct privilege to serve the families of West Virginia as they recover from disasters and a world-wide pandemic, the Greenbrier Valley is home, and I am excited to have the opportunity to return and build upon the proud tradition of Carnegie Hall,” said Rennard. “I have always been an advocate for the arts and its significant place in enhancing education and enriching life in general. At this unprecedented time, nearly post-pandemic, I see tremendous potential for the arts as a vehicle in healing the stresses and strains people have experienced in the last year. I am eager to get started and be a part of delivering just that to the community!”
Carnegie Hall is a not-for-profit regional arts and education center in historic Lewisburg. Built in 1902 with funds donated by Andrew Carnegie, the Hall served as a classroom space for the Greenbrier College for Women until the college closed in 1972. In 1983, Carnegie Hall, Inc. was established to preserve the Hall and to provide arts and education programs serving the citizens of southern West Virginia. To learn more about the programs offered by Carnegie Hall and learn how you can help Bring the Arts to Life, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org.