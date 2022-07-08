The all area Catholic picnic, sponsored by the Greenbrier Valley Knights of Columbus, will be Sunday, July 17, beginning at 2 p.m. in Shelter #1 of Greenbrier State Forest, just south of the Interstate 64 Caldwell/White Sulphur Springs exit.
“We are pleased to invite all Catholics and their families to join us with this summer tradition,” newly elected Grand Knight Andrew Wrzosek of Waiteville, Monroe County, said. “This is not just for those in Greenbrier, Pocahontas, and Monroe County but also for the Catholics and their families in Alleghany, Bath, and Craig counties in Virginia.”
The Knights of Columbus will provide hamburgers and hot dogs, all the fixings, all the paper products, drinks, and plastic ware. The Knights are asking that each household bring a covered dish to share.
Mike Williams of Maxwelton, financial secretary of the GV Knights, also encouraged families to bring outdoor game equipment.
A vesper service will be around 4 p.m. in the shelter.
A limited number of swimming pool passes will be available for children who wish to visit the GSF pool after the picnic.
For further information, contact the Office of the Catholic Churches of the Greenbrier Valley at 304-536-1813 or the Knights of Columbus GV Council 8689 at 304-645-1373.