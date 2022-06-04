Catholic Charities West Virginia will hold its Hymns for Hope event on Sunday from 3 to 5 p.m. at Concord University’s Student Center Ballroom in Athens.
The concert-style event brings together a variety of performers from the local region.
“We look forward to bringing the community together for singing, celebration and fellowship,” said Matt Atwood, CCWVa Southern Regional Director.
Performers include Arnold Palmer, Carla Bragg, Erin Fultineer, Hannah Puckett, Jeff Maddow, Lily Comer, Mike Farris and T.J. Goins.
Admission to the event is free, though a free-will offering will be taken during the program. All funds raised will benefit the group’s programs and services provided in southern West Virginia. CCWVa’s Southern Region has offices in Princeton, Hinton, Beckley, Welch and Webster Springs.