WHEELING — Catholic Charities West Virginia (CCWVa) has announced the recipients of its 2020 Charity In Action Award.
The honorees are Danny Vance of Huntington, Margaret O’Neal of Charleston, Jim Hoffman of Huntington, and Elizabeth Hoffman of Huntington.
According to CCWVa, these individuals have performed meaningful service and demonstrated deep compassion for others. They personify CCWVa's mission: to provide caring and compassionate services to people in need and work toward lasting and meaningful change.