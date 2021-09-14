After a break during the pandemic, the Greenbrier County CARxE Coalition changed the date of a revitalization meeting from Sept. 16 to 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine Clingman Center for Community Engagement in downtown Lewisburg.
The CARxE Coalition is Greenbrier County’s substance abuse prevention coalition, and members include health care and social work professionals, law enforcement personnel, elected officials, community leaders and members of the faith community, as well as those who have personal experiences with substance misuse.
The group most recently worked to develop the Prescription Opioid and Heroin Awareness Toolkit, which educates the public about the opioid epidemic, provides local resources to families, organizations and those battling addiction, and raises awareness in the community of the substance misuse epidemic. The toolkit was then adapted statewide to benefit all of West Virginia.
Anyone interested in working with the coalition and sharing resources is encouraged to attend the meeting.
For more information, contact Terri Baker at 304-647-6381 or tbaker@osteo.wvsom.edu.