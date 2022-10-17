Carpenter’s Corner, a soup kitchen in downtown Beckley whose mission is "Serving Christ by serving others,” noted 18 years of service to Beckley with a celebration at the United Methodist Temple on Sunday.
"Over 15% of residents in this county have some insecurity about where their next meal is coming from," ssaid David Pyle, a volunteer organizer for the kitchen. "We are certain that in that regard, we are helping to provide food to those who wouldn't have had it that day.”
The Carpenter's Corner offers the community a hot-meal free of charge on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The kitchen relies on voluntary donations to prepare their meals as well as various local business partnerships.
"We're also partnered with the Feed America program which is a non-profit network of volunteer food agencies and we receive around 80,000 lbs of food annually from that network," Pyle said.
"This helps to ensure the kitchen has a fresh batch of ingredients to help prepare their hot-meals” he said. "Volunteers from various churches also help to prepare the meals."
Unlike other food bank programs, The Carpenter's Corner doesn't have regulations or copious amounts of paperwork that a hungry person is obligated to complete in order to receive a free meal.
"Some people ask what they need to do to qualify. Well, if you're hungry then stop on by and you can get a meal,” Pylesaid. "The kitchen used to offer a cafeteria style dining experience but they have since converted to a carryout style service after the Covid-19 reshaped the entire food service industry.
The celebration on Sunday marked 18 years of service to the community. Founding volunteers spoke at the gathering while ideas for the future were exchanged amid the various speeches.
