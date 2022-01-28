Carnegie's spring classes list variety of hands-on studies

Spring 2022 classes and workshops options, including disciplines from basket weaving to cooking to leather working, are being offered by Carnegie Hall in a wide range of classes and workshops.
The Spring Classes & Workshops Series includes Spa Day: Body Butter; Woodturning 101; Feel for the Wheel; Clay for Kids/Youth; Sewing Arts; and Soap Making.
Spa Day: Body Butter will be taught by Tommye Rafes on Saturday, Feb. 12. Learn how to make body butter using plant-based and all-natural ingredients. This nutrient-dense butter hydrates and softens the skin.
Instruction will be provided on three different body butter variations, with discussion on the benefits of different oils and butters in combating various skin problems.
A batch of body butter will be made as a class, with each participant taking home their own 4 oz. container and three recipes for making more on their own, as well as information on usage and storage. Cost is $60 for members and $70 for nonmembers. All materials will be provided. Students must be 18 or older. The maximum class size is 10.
Woodturning 101 is a six-week course for adults in partnership with the West Virginia Woodturners Association that takes place at the WVWA Woodshop in the basement of Lee Street Studios, at 232 Lee St. N., Lewisburg. Constructed as an introduction to the Woodturning Program, the series has the long-term goal of teaching students woodturning so that they are comfortable to use the WVWA studio on their own. Classes for Section 1 begin on Feb. 12 and cost $200 for members and $250 for nonmembers (plus $35 WVWA membership fee).
Feel For The Wheel (single-day wheel experiences) Family Fun Class is being taught by Kelsie Tyson. The first class is Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. In these single event classes, students will spend two hours learning the basics of throwing on the potter’s wheel. During class, participants will make 2-5 pieces, picking their best to be fired. Students will have their choice of single glaze options for their pot. The cost is $45 for members and $60 for nonmembers. Students must be at least 6 years old.
Clay for Kids/Youth, starting Feb. 12, explores various hand building techniques while creating functional and abstract forms. Demonstrations will include slab construction, coil building, and pinching. Students will also learn about surface decoration including applied textures and the application of underglazes. The classes are instructed by Amie Durrman and registration cost $99 for members and $110 for nonmembers. This class is for students ages 6 to 17 years old.
The first session of Repair, Mend and Embellish: Sewing 101 takes place on Saturday, Feb. 19. Instructor Thomas Ruggerio will teach students to fix holes, sew buttons, embellish, and personalize off-the-rack items, and make general repairs to old favorites. Bring an item that needs fixed or revamping. All other materials will be provided. No experience necessary. The cost is $25 for members and $30 for nonmembers. Class size is limited to 10 people. Students must be at least 12 years old.
As part of Carnegie Hall’s Appalachian Heritage Series, Carnegie Hall offers How to Make Soap for Beginners on Feb. 25 and Learn the Drop Pour Technique on Feb. 26 for adults. Taught by Tommye Rafes, these classes instruct students how to make soap using the cold process (CP) soap making method. Each student will go home with a beginner’s recipe for making soap and one bar of homemade soap. Cost for Soap Making for Beginners is $35 for members and $40 for nonmembers. The cost for Learn the Drop Pour Technique is $95 for members and $105 for nonmembers. Each class has automatic scholarships available for students 50 and over. Pay only $25. Maximum class size for the beginner class is eight students. Maximum class size for the drop pour class is six students.
To enroll and for a complete list of classes and workshops visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops. A Classes & Workshops brochure is also available at Carnegie Hall.
Scholarships are available thanks to the generous contributions of the Katherine B. Tierney Foundation, the Mary B. Nickell Foundation, the Seneca Trail Foundation, and the United Way of Greenbrier Valley.