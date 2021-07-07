LEWISBURG – Tickets are now on sale for Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy in Black and White which is rescheduled to take place Friday, September 3, at 6:30 p.m. on the Colonial Hall Terrace at The Greenbrier.
The original Fantasy fundraisers were themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at multiple locations in the Greenbrier Valley. The theme for 2021 is Fantasy in Black and White.
2021 Fantasy in Black and White will feature a dine-around dinner, two complimentary drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment and a silent auction.
The Greenbrier is offering complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate of $199 for the night of the event for Fantasy guests. The discount room rate ends August 3, 2021.
Tickets are $150 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,500.
For tickets or more information, please visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call (304) 645-7917, or visit Carnegie Hall at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg. Ticket sales end August 27, 2021.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives and performance and visual arts programming.