Tickets are now on sale for Carnegie Hall’s Fantasy Gala, Bowties & Boas, on Friday, Sept. 2, at 6 p.m. on the Colonial Hall Terrace at The Greenbrier.
Proceeds from this event support Carnegie Hall’s arts education initiatives and performing and visual arts programming.
Tickets are $195 per person, and tables of 10 are available for $1,950.
The original Fantasy fundraisers were themed parties held from 1999 through 2009 at multiple locations in the Greenbrier Valley. Past Fantasies included Fantasy in White, Fantasy in the Jungle, Fantasy on the Farm, Rock and Roll Fantasy, and last year’s Fantasy in Black & White.
The theme for 2022 is Fantasy in Bowties & Boas. Be creative or be conservative – just make sure your attire includes a bowtie or a boa.
Gala Fantasy guests will enjoy a dine-around dinner, two complimentary drinks, a cash bar, live entertainment, and both a live and silent auction.
The Greenbrier offered complimentary casino access and a special discounted nightly room rate of $399 for the night of the event for Fantasy guests who reserved before Aug. 2.
Irresistible Groove will return to provide the music.
For tickets or more information, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or visit Carnegie Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg. Ticket sales end Aug. 26.
