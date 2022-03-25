In the next cycle of exhibits at Carnegie Hall, opening Friday, April 1, three rotating galleries displaying the works of regional artists will be featured.
The April/May/June Exhibits feature works by artists Misty Walkup (Old Stone Room), Eddie Maier (Lobby Gallery), and Nima Shahab Shahmir (Museum Gallery).
Shahmir, an Iranian-American photographer, focuses on fields of art such as Digital Media Collaging, Graphic Design and Videography. He picked up his first camera when he was 11 years old, and it helped him to look for unique ways to capture scenes, patterns, and faces.
In 2012, he received first and third places in photojournalism during Marshall University’s S.C.O.R.E.S competition.
In 2014, he participated in photography exhibitions at Carnegie Hall and City Hall of Lewisburg during the Lewisburg Literary Festival. In July 2017, his photography/digital media works were on display at Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center titled “Create and Explore.” He is a member of Tamarack Foundation Creative Network.
Walkup is a working artist and illustrator and a lifelong resident of Greenbrier County. She has loved drawing and painting since childhood.
Although she paints in a variety of media, she prefers oils and acrylics. She is a self-taught artist and has worked her entire artistic career honing and developing her own painting style. She recently became a member of the Greenbrier Artists.
She has had several solo exhibits and has illustrated several books. She recently published a collection of 22 of her wildlife prints in book form, “The Wildlife Art of Misty Murray-Walkup,” which was recently selected for addition to the United States Library of Congress. Exhibiting her art across the United States, she has won numerous awards for her work.
The Lobby Gallery will showcase artist Eddie “Spaghetti” Maier. Maier uses his creative talents to share Mother Nature’s bountiful gifts of beauty. While he predominantly works as a printmaker, he is also adept in other media including pottery, batik, mural painting, and just about anything art-related. Maier also loves to share his talents by teaching and holding art workshops.
The exhibits are free and open to the public, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and run through June 24. For more information, please visit carnegiehallwv.org, call 304-645-7917, or stop by the Hall at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.
------
Paint dates scheduled
Carnegie Hall’s Spring Classes & Workshops features a series that offers education for all ages. Artist Sandra Schmocker will teach students for two paint dates.
A two-hour painting adventure with the Woolly Lambs Paint Class will be Saturday, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m. Students will learn to paint fat, happy sheep grazing on rolling hills with a beautiful blue-sky background.
On Saturday, May 7, from noon to 2 p.m., Schmocker will host the Floral Owl Paint Class. Designed for beginners, it will teach students step-by-step how to create a one-of-a-kind floral owl.
Registration for each class are $40 ($35 for members), and students 18 and younger receive an automatic scholarship.
------
shows
Carnegie Hall presents The Steel Wheels on Saturday, March 26, at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton Auditorium. Prior to the performance the Hall will host a preshow reception in the Mainstage Lounge from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m. Attendees may enjoy a wine or beer paired with homemade shortbread. Mainstage Lounge Tickets are $10 and may be purchased at www.carnegiehallwv.org or at the door.
Carnegie Hall is scheduled to present The Honey Dewdrops on Friday, April 1, at 7:30 p.m. in Hamilton Auditorium. Prior to the show, The Honey Dewdrops will provide a free preview and talk-back session at The Wild Bean in downtown Lewisburg at 3 p.m.
Learn what life on the road is like, how they weathered the pandemic, and what lies ahead for the award-winning Appalachian folk duo. For more information call Carnegie Hall Box Office at 304-645-7917, visit www.carnegiehallwv.org, or stop by at 611 Church St., Lewisburg.