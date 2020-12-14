Carnegie Hall will host Linda Zimmer, a volunteer reader for The Beatrix Potter Society of North America, for two free virtual readings of “The Tailor of Gloucester,” one at 7 p.m. Thursday and another Saturday at 4 p.m.
Those planning to participate can register for either event at carnegiehallwv.org. A staff member will send a link to join the online reading, according to a media release issued by Carnegie Hall.
Potter wrote and illustrated many beloved children’s books, including “The Tailor of Gloucester,” a holiday story first published in 1901. It tells the tale of a tailor whose work on a waistcoat is completed by grateful mice he rescued from his cat.
A writer, puppeteer and teaching artist living in the central mountains of West Virginia, Zimmer has read Beatrix Potter stories in venues ranging from a library and a bookshop to a tearoom and has appeared as the author in “Puppet Tales from Beatrix Potter.”