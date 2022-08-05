Carnegie Hall's Ivy Terrace Concert Series to present West Virginia Brass Quintet

Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace Concert Series will present the West Virginia Brass Quintet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 11.
Sponsored by City National Bank, the concerts take place outside on Carnegie Hall’s Ivy Terrace as attendees watch from the expansive lawn in front of New River Community and Technical College. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket and pack a picnic to enjoy live music. All Ivy Terrace concerts are free, open to the public, and alcohol-free.
The West Virginia Brass Quintet (WVBQ) formed in June 2009 and has a repertoire that spans five centuries of music, from Renaissance and Baroque to Contemporary to Dixieland Jazz with an emphasis on traditional American music.
With members living more than 150 miles apart, members of the WVBQ go to great lengths to sustain their passion for music making. From their annual Holiday Residency at The Greenbrier resort to Artist Series Concerts at Tamarack in Beckley and Carnegie Hall in Lewisburg to myriad church services, weddings, and civic functions, the quintet has performed extensively throughout the Mountain State and surrounding areas.
