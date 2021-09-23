Carnegie Hall's 2021 fall classes and workshops are underway

Carnegie Hall’s 2021 Fall Classes & Workshops are underway and spots are still available for classes which include pottery, painting, music, basket weaving, song writing, soap making, movement and in the fall session, quilting and silk paper making.
These learning opportunities are taught primarily in small group settings at Carnegie Hall.
On Monday, Sept. 27, from 1 to 4 p.m. and Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., teaching artist Suzanne Williams will teach Making Silk Paper Session 2. Participants will learn how to make silk paper using an easy-going process called silk fusion in which paper is created from silk fibers. By laying out silk fibers in successive rows and layers and adding little bits of yarn and sparkle, students will create art paper. Students need to bring an old, unwanted dishtowel. All other materials will be provided. Students must be 18 or older and registration is $80 for members and $90 for nonmembers.
Learn To Make A Quilted Table Runner will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 28, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Participants will learn to piece, bind and quilt a table runner. Machine quilting and hand quilting will be taught. Colors will feature light, medium and dark fabrics. Beginners welcome, no quilting experience required, but participants must be 18 or older. Students need to bring fabric shears, pins, pincushion and a seam gauge. All other materials provided by instructors, Kathy Talley & Betty Davis. Cost is $95 for members and $105 for nonmembers. Scholarships are available - all students pay $35.
For a complete list of classes and workshops and to enroll visit carnegiehallwv.org/classes-and-workshops or pick up a Classes & Workshops brochure at 611 Church Street, Lewisburg.